Fatal crash leaves one dead, three seriously injured

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A collision in Jackson County has left one dead and three injured, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

On Wednesday morning, troopers say a pick-up truck was traveling southbound on State Road 273. Meanwhile, a sedan was driving northbound, with another pick-up truck behind it.

At some point, the first pick-up truck crossed the center line and hit the sedan, causing it to spin, The pick-up truck then continued to travel southbound in the northbound lane and collided with the second pick-up truck.

The first driver then spun around, coming to a final rest facing northeast.

The first driver was pronounced dead, the sedan driver was left in serious condition, and the driver and passenger of the second pick-up truck are in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

