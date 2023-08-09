Fatal crash leaves one dead, three seriously injured

ISP seeking witnesses to fatal car crash in Twin Falls County
The first driver was pronounced dead, the sedan driver was left in serious condition, and the driver and passenger of the second pick-up truck are in critical condition.(MGN)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A collision in Jackson County has left one dead and three injured, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

On Wednesday morning, troopers say a pick-up truck was traveling southbound on State Road 273. Meanwhile, a sedan was driving northbound, with another pick-up truck behind it.

At some point, the first pick-up truck crossed the center line and hit the sedan, causing it to spin, The pick-up truck then continued to travel southbound in the northbound lane and collided with the second pick-up truck.

The first driver then spun around, coming to a final rest facing northeast.

The first driver was pronounced dead, the sedan driver was left in serious condition, and the driver and passenger of the second pick-up truck are in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watford has been found.
Missing teen found in Panama City
He’s facing charges of fleeing and eluding, aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, no...
Man arrested for hitting patrol car, fleeing
The fuel tank reportedly lost about 400 gallons of fuel.
Semi-truck crash ends in fuel spill
He was last wearing a black and white tie-dye long-sleeve shirt and jeans with black vans.
Missing juvenile in Panama City
Kelley was arrested on possession charges and booked into the Washington County Jail.
Traffic stop ends in drug arrest in Washington County

Latest News

BDS Wednesday: First Day of School
BDS Wednesday: First Day of School
Patrick was arrested on his felony warrants, and charged with driving while his license was...
Wanted Jackson County man caught by K-9 units
He’s currently facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a...
Suspect arrested for threatening to kill a mother and children
Wear It Wednesday Fashion Trends for Back to School 2023