Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suspends Orlando state attorney. He says she neglected her duties

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has suspended the top prosecutor in Orlando, saying she had neglected her duty to prosecute criminals
Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a fundraising event...
Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a fundraising event for U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(AP)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 9:51 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday suspended the top prosecutor in Orlando, saying she had neglected her duty to prosecute criminals.

“It is my duty as Governor to ensure that the laws enacted by our duly elected Legislature are followed,” DeSantis said during a news conference in Tallahassee announcing the suspension of State Attorney Monique Worrell of the 9th Judicial Circuit, which serves Orange and Osceola counties.

This is the second elected state attorney DeSantis has suspended in the past year. Last August he removed Andrew Warren, the Tampa area state attorney, from office, accusing him of neglect of duty and incompetence. Warren, who like Worrell is a Democrat, joined other prosecutors across the country in signing statements opposing criminal charges against abortion providers or women seeking abortions. He also said he wouldn't prosecute people for providing gender-affirming health care, and his office's policies didn't charge people with some minor crimes.

The governor appointed Andrew Bain, an Orange County judge, to replace Worrell. Bain previously served as assistant state attorney in Orlando.

“The people of Central Florida deserve to have a State Attorney who will seek justice in accordance with the law instead of allowing violent criminals to roam the streets and find new victims,” DeSantis said.

Most Read

Watford has been found.
Missing teen found in Panama City
He’s facing charges of fleeing and eluding, aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, no...
Man arrested for hitting patrol car, fleeing
The fuel tank reportedly lost about 400 gallons of fuel.
Semi-truck crash ends in fuel spill
Kelley was arrested on possession charges and booked into the Washington County Jail.
Traffic stop ends in drug arrest in Washington County
PC City Hall
Panama City Commissioners to vote on taking out $150 million loan

Latest News

FILE - Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a fundraising...
DeSantis replaces campaign manager as he continues reset of presidential bid
Park guests stroll past the statue of Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse in the Magic Kingdom at Walt...
DeSantis-controlled Disney World district abolishes diversity, equity initiatives
FILE - Hundreds of drag queens and allies march from Cascades Park to the Florida Capitol in...
Challenge to Florida drag shows law won’t go to trial until next spring
Hall of Fame inductees Fred McGriff, left, and Scott Rolen, right, pose for a picture during...
Scott Rolen credits his parents, Fred McGriff thanks fellow players at Hall of Fame induction