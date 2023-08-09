Jackson County Sheriff’s Office will soon get a new location

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is going to be relocated and rebuilt.

“A sheriff’s office is something you should be able to look at and it looks inviting, come in and let me help you kind of thing,” said Jackson County Sheriff, Donnie Edenfield. “Jackson County Sheriff, the building we’re in, is the total opposite of that.”

The current office is on the Endeavor property in an old juvenile detention center.

“It’s not accessible to the public and not visible to public and it’s in a building that was it is a prison it is in a juvenile detention center that a third of the square footage is jail cells it’s not an office,” said Edenfield.

Officials want to keep all of the departments together, however with the current building that is not an option.

“Our helicopter is housed at the airport in a hanger,” said Edenfield. “Our K-9 kennels are at one location, our communications tower is at another location, our office is in another location.”

Jackson County commissioners approved the new location 3-2 during Tuesday’s meeting.

Sheriff Edenfield says the current space they have is not big enough to house everything they need, such as their K-9 kennels and helicopter.

However, having this new location for the future office on Mashburn and Penn Avenue will be just what they need.

The new building will be around 47 thousand square feet.

“We’re talking about moving our helipad and our hanger to the new location,” said Edenfield. “Our K-9 kennels to new location, our communications tower to the new location so in essence we would be vacating 5 properties and we would all be in one.”

The sheriff’s office received a grant to upgrade its communication department, then applied for $15,000,000 in state money to go along with the grant received.

They do not know how much the final cost will be and when they will start construction.

