Juvenile found in Panama City

Joseph has been located safe and sound.
Joseph has been located safe and sound.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 10:58 AM CDT
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Joseph has been located safe and sound. Authorities would like to thank everyone for their assistance in this case.

Panama City Police are asking for help in finding a missing 14-year-old.

Joseph Toth was last seen around Tuesday evening at 7:30 p.m., leaving from Loyola Lane, riding a skateboard.

He’s described as six feet tall, about 150 pounds, with shoulder-length blonde hair and blue eyes.

He was last wearing a black and white tie-dye long-sleeve shirt and jeans with black vans.

If you have any information regarding Joseph, call PCPD at 850-872-3100.

