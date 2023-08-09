Low rain chances & more heat

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Wednesday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar this morning with just a few low clouds in place. We’ll get off to a mostly sunny start but have to keep a weather eye to the sky on the coast for a morning shower. A few scattered showers or storms will pop up inland into the afternoon. Not much rain for cooling things off and it’s a regular steam bath out the door once again.

Temperatures this morning are starting out in the upper 70s with sultry dew points in the upper 70s as well. We’ll have plenty of heat coming our way today as another Excessive Heat Warning is in place for most of NWFL. Highs today return to the low 90s on the coast to mid 90s inland with a heat index of 108 to 116 today.

From the National Weather Service in Tallahassee...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sunshine, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

We’ll see most of the week ahead in a very similar setup with only a few days having midday and afternoon scattered storms to try and cool us off. Isolated to stray rain chances return tomorrow with better afternoon storm chances Friday and into the weekend.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly sunny skies and very hot and humid. Scattered storms develop by late morning near the coast and spreading inland into the afternoon. They’ll be fewer, smaller, and further between than yesterday. Highs reach the low 90s on the coast to near 96 inland with a heat index up to 116°. An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect from 10am to 7pmCDT. Limit outdoor activities as much as possible and be sure to stay hydrated. We’ll have a very similar setup day in and day out this week with only a few afternoons producing storms to try and cool us down.

