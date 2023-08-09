Man sleeping in parking garage hit, killed by car

Police believe the victim was sleeping just behind the parking garage door, and the driver could not see him. (KUTV via CNN)
By KUTV Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) - A Utah man is dead after police say he was hit by a car while sleeping at the entrance of an apartment building’s parking garage.

Authorities say the driver of the vehicle called 911 shortly after 5:30 a.m. Tuesday from an apartment building in Salt Lake City. He reported he had hit a man at the building’s parking entrance, according to police.

Paramedics responded and found the victim with critical injuries. Lifesaving measures were performed, and the man was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Police say they believe the victim was sleeping just behind the parking garage door.

“The driver was unable to see him as the door came up, and he just pulled forward and hit the individual,” said Detective Dalton Beebe, a Salt Lake City Police public information officer.

Police believe this was an accident. They say the driver was cooperating with the investigation.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

Copyright 2023 KUTV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watford has been found.
Missing teen found in Panama City
The State Department seal is seen on the briefing room lectern ahead of a briefing by State...
U.S. Department of State handpicks PCB woman for special project
Kelley was arrested on possession charges and booked into the Washington County Jail.
Traffic stop ends in drug arrest in Washington County
He’s facing charges of fleeing and eluding, aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, no...
Man arrested for hitting patrol car, fleeing
He was charged with felony sexual battery on a child under the age of 12 and is currently being...
Freeport man arrested for sexual abuse of minor

Latest News

Police believe the victim was sleeping just behind the parking garage door, and the driver...
Man fatally struck by car while sleeping in apartment's parking garage
BDS Mark McQueen Sworn In
BDS Mark McQueen Sworn In
People celebrate the defeat of Issue 1 during a watch party Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, in Columbus,...
Voters in Ohio reject GOP-backed proposal that would have made it tougher to protect abortion rights
Freeport into week two of fall camp