Mark McQueen sworn in as Bay District Schools superintendent

Mark McQueen gets sworn in as Bay District Schools Superintendent during school board meeting
Mark McQueen gets sworn in as Bay District Schools Superintendent during school board meeting(WJHG)
By Jamilka Gibson
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 9:40 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Tuesday afternoon Mark McQueen was sworn in as Bay District Schools new superintendent.

Dozens of people gathered at the Nelson Building in Panama City as McQueen was sworn in by retired Judge and Brigadier General Patt Maney.

This comes following Bill Husfelt’s recent retirement as former superintendent and Governor Ron Desantis’ appointing of McQueen.

McQueen said his goal as he leads Bay County’s school district is to elevate the education opportunities.

“One area we’re going to focus on is reading and really intensify the reading dimension within the Bay District Schools system,” McQueen said. “I believe that’s the essential skill for our students to succeed not only in their academic lifetime but also in their work lifetime to follow graduation.”

The swearing in ceremony was filled with friends, family and smiles. It took place during the school board meeting, which for McQueen was his very first as superintendent.

During the meeting McQueen made his first of many tough decisions in his new role making a recommendation to suspend Rosenwald teacher David Pittman without pay.

“We had a teacher that was arrested for the conduct that I do not subscribe to, and I don’t think it’s a standard that we want to have in our school system,” the superintendent said. “It doesn’t give me glory or joy to have to do a negative disciplinary action on an employee right out of the gate.”

Dr. Rufus Wood Jr. is the president Bay County Branch National Association for the Advancement of Colored People. He was one of the community leaders in attendance at the board meeting. He said he is happy Governor Ron Desantis selected appointed someone from Bay County as superintendent and is looks forward to collaborating with McQueen.

“I think it would be great if he would set up meetings in the community to talk with the parents and community leaders and of course he has done that as city manager,” Wood said. “So, I hope that as superintendent he would give some thought to really having input from parents.”

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watford has been found.
Missing teen found in Panama City
The State Department seal is seen on the briefing room lectern ahead of a briefing by State...
U.S. Department of State handpicks PCB woman for special project
Kelley was arrested on possession charges and booked into the Washington County Jail.
Traffic stop ends in drug arrest in Washington County
He was charged with felony sexual battery on a child under the age of 12 and is currently being...
Freeport man arrested for sexual abuse of minor
48th Annual NSAD Tournament
48th Annual National Softball Association of the Deaf Tournament ends on high note

Latest News

Some roads in Panama City Beach are being repaved. The beach is putting the finishing touches...
Panama City Beach resurfacing project continues
City Manager 3-1 Vote
Panama City Beach City Manager can now enact State of Emergency
Panama City Commissioners made history by approving a $150 million loan.
Panama City Commissioners approve $150 million loan
The Panama City Fire Department conducted state-required live fire training drills.
Panama City’s fire assessment gets $1+ million cut