Mark McQueen sworn in as Bay District Schools superintendent

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Tuesday afternoon Mark McQueen was sworn in as Bay District Schools new superintendent.

Dozens of people gathered at the Nelson Building in Panama City as McQueen was sworn in by retired Judge and Brigadier General Patt Maney.

This comes following Bill Husfelt’s recent retirement as former superintendent and Governor Ron Desantis’ appointing of McQueen.

McQueen said his goal as he leads Bay County’s school district is to elevate the education opportunities.

“One area we’re going to focus on is reading and really intensify the reading dimension within the Bay District Schools system,” McQueen said. “I believe that’s the essential skill for our students to succeed not only in their academic lifetime but also in their work lifetime to follow graduation.”

The swearing in ceremony was filled with friends, family and smiles. It took place during the school board meeting, which for McQueen was his very first as superintendent.

During the meeting McQueen made his first of many tough decisions in his new role making a recommendation to suspend Rosenwald teacher David Pittman without pay.

“We had a teacher that was arrested for the conduct that I do not subscribe to, and I don’t think it’s a standard that we want to have in our school system,” the superintendent said. “It doesn’t give me glory or joy to have to do a negative disciplinary action on an employee right out of the gate.”

Dr. Rufus Wood Jr. is the president Bay County Branch National Association for the Advancement of Colored People. He was one of the community leaders in attendance at the board meeting. He said he is happy Governor Ron Desantis selected appointed someone from Bay County as superintendent and is looks forward to collaborating with McQueen.

“I think it would be great if he would set up meetings in the community to talk with the parents and community leaders and of course he has done that as city manager,” Wood said. “So, I hope that as superintendent he would give some thought to really having input from parents.”

