Missing juvenile in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Police are asking for help in finding a missing 14-year-old.

Joseph Toth was last seen around Tuesday evening at 7:30 p.m., leaving from Loyola Lane, riding a skateboard.

He’s described as six feet tall, about 150 pounds, with shoulder-length blonde hair and blue eyes.

He was last wearing a black and white tie-dye long-sleeve shirt and jeans with black vans.

If you have any information regarding Joseph, call PCPD at 850-872-3100.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.