New parking lot at 30A beach access

If you want to go to the beach near the Eastern Lake community of 30A, you may now be able to find parking.
By Marisa Gjuraj
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Walton County Beach Operations say they have a lot of beach access points but not enough parking to match the demand of people visiting.

This community-based parking lot is intended for people who live in this area. It has parking spaces for golf carts and other low-speed vehicles, as well as cars.

The aim is to provide safer places to put your car.

“Walton County has an issue with what I call half-hazard parking and that is where people parking on the sides of the road in people’s front yards, anywhere they can get a car. This parking facility will help manage the people that go to this access,” said Brian Kellenberger, Director of Beach Operations.

We’re told this is the first of four-beach access lots being done. This is the smallest one with 16 parking spots and 18 golf cart spots.

The other three parking lots will be much larger. They will be located in Grayton Beach, Miramar Beach, and Blue Mountain Beach.

