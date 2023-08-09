Panama City Beach City Manager can now enact State of Emergency

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Beach officials voted 3-1 to give the power to the City Manager when determining a state of emergency, during a special City Council meeting Tuesday.

Prior to this, elected officials would meet and vote to enact a state of emergency.

Council members said with the power in the City Manager’s hands, handling a state of emergency can happen a lot quicker.

This idea came about after Hurricane Michael.

”Hurricane Michael was the perfect situation for Panama City Beach to create Emergency Administration order.” Panama City Beach Mayor Mark Sheldon said. “Because we didn’t have weather as a way for the city manager to enact emergency powers. So at that time, as you know during Hurricane Michael, you couldn’t get a hold of anybody. Phones didn’t work, we couldn’t talk to each other, We couldn’t have called an emergency meeting if we wanted too because we couldn’t get all the members here. We couldn’t communicate with the members. This gives the city manager in a weather event the ability to flip a switch and say we are in a state of emergency, we need to act in such a way and take care of our community.”

New stipulations were added to the code as well. Weather is now included as well as a technological attack should it happen.

The Beach city manager can only enact a civil state of emergency for 42 days.

