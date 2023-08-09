Panama City Beach resurfacing project continues

Some roads in Panama City Beach are being repaved. The beach is putting the finishing touches...
Some roads in Panama City Beach are being repaved. The beach is putting the finishing touches on its street resurfacing project.(WJHG)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 9:21 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Some roads in Panama City Beach are being repaved, as PCB officials put the finishing touches on its street resurfacing project.

Earlier this year the city started this project worth $3.4 million to repave 34 streets. So far, 27 of them are complete along with eight new speed bumps. The other seven roads are currently waiting to be milled.

Panama City Beach officials said it’s important to know what you’re dealing with because a higher road could cause other areas to flood.

“If we were to just overlay the runway it would raise the elevation of the roadway and shift historic flows of storm water on to neighboring properties.” Wyatt Rothwell, the Interim City Engineer, said. “And if it shifts that storm water, someone who’s never had historic issues with flooding in their front yard or in their driveways will begin to have it and it creates nuisance flooding. Or it can even go into their driveways on homes that are lower than the ground road.”

Over 12 miles of roadways have been resurfaced throughout Panama City Beach. The project is expected to be complete early next month.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watford has been found.
Missing teen found in Panama City
The State Department seal is seen on the briefing room lectern ahead of a briefing by State...
U.S. Department of State handpicks PCB woman for special project
Kelley was arrested on possession charges and booked into the Washington County Jail.
Traffic stop ends in drug arrest in Washington County
He was charged with felony sexual battery on a child under the age of 12 and is currently being...
Freeport man arrested for sexual abuse of minor
48th Annual NSAD Tournament
48th Annual National Softball Association of the Deaf Tournament ends on high note

Latest News

City Manager 3-1 Vote
Panama City Beach City Manager can now enact State of Emergency
Panama City Commissioners made history by approving a $150 million loan.
Panama City Commissioners approve $150 million loan
The Panama City Fire Department conducted state-required live fire training drills.
Panama City’s fire assessment gets $1+ million cut
jaco new sheriff office
Jackson County Sheriff’s Office will soon get a new location