Panama City Beach resurfacing project continues

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Some roads in Panama City Beach are being repaved, as PCB officials put the finishing touches on its street resurfacing project.

Earlier this year the city started this project worth $3.4 million to repave 34 streets. So far, 27 of them are complete along with eight new speed bumps. The other seven roads are currently waiting to be milled.

Panama City Beach officials said it’s important to know what you’re dealing with because a higher road could cause other areas to flood.

“If we were to just overlay the runway it would raise the elevation of the roadway and shift historic flows of storm water on to neighboring properties.” Wyatt Rothwell, the Interim City Engineer, said. “And if it shifts that storm water, someone who’s never had historic issues with flooding in their front yard or in their driveways will begin to have it and it creates nuisance flooding. Or it can even go into their driveways on homes that are lower than the ground road.”

Over 12 miles of roadways have been resurfaced throughout Panama City Beach. The project is expected to be complete early next month.

