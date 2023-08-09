Panama City Commissioners approve $150 million loan

Panama City commissioners approved the $150 million loan with Truist Bank at this morning's meeting.
By Victoria Scott
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 7:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Commissioners approved the $150 million loan with Truist Bank at Tuesday’s meeting.

It’s the largest loan in the city’s history.

It covers a number of infrastructure projects ranging from lift stations to sewer line repairs and sidewalks. Portions of the MLK Rec Center and Martin Theatre are also included. However, commissioners said none of the marinas are covered under the loan. The Marina Civic Center is also left out.

“Whenever you’re stepping into debt, it’s a very, very scary situation,” Commissioner Josh Street said. “But for us, the staff, and all of the very well-educated people we’ve talked to, including the grant agreements we now have in hand from the federal as well as the state government, there’s a lot to back-up what we’re going to be spending.”

The temporary loan must be spent and reimbursed within a three-year window. Commissioners said the goal is to ensure there aren’t any outstanding payments due once the loan expires.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watford has been found.
Missing teen found in Panama City
The State Department seal is seen on the briefing room lectern ahead of a briefing by State...
U.S. Department of State handpicks PCB woman for special project
Kelley was arrested on possession charges and booked into the Washington County Jail.
Traffic stop ends in drug arrest in Washington County
He was charged with felony sexual battery on a child under the age of 12 and is currently being...
Freeport man arrested for sexual abuse of minor
48th Annual NSAD Tournament
48th Annual National Softball Association of the Deaf Tournament ends on high note

Latest News

The Panama City Fire Department conducted state-required live fire training drills.
Panama City’s fire assessment gets $1+ million cut
jaco new sheriff office
Jackson County Sheriff’s Office will soon get a new location
The Free Library on Wheels distributes books at after-school activities and special events.
20,000 books donated for kids in Bay County
Local groups are working to make sure Bay County kids get in the habit of reading.
Book sorting with library on wheels