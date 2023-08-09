Panama City Commissioners approve $150 million loan

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Commissioners approved the $150 million loan with Truist Bank at Tuesday’s meeting.

It’s the largest loan in the city’s history.

It covers a number of infrastructure projects ranging from lift stations to sewer line repairs and sidewalks. Portions of the MLK Rec Center and Martin Theatre are also included. However, commissioners said none of the marinas are covered under the loan. The Marina Civic Center is also left out.

“Whenever you’re stepping into debt, it’s a very, very scary situation,” Commissioner Josh Street said. “But for us, the staff, and all of the very well-educated people we’ve talked to, including the grant agreements we now have in hand from the federal as well as the state government, there’s a lot to back-up what we’re going to be spending.”

The temporary loan must be spent and reimbursed within a three-year window. Commissioners said the goal is to ensure there aren’t any outstanding payments due once the loan expires.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.