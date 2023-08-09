Panama City’s fire assessment gets $1+ million cut

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Property owners in Panama City will see some relief when their fire assessment bill comes in the mail.

Commissioners agreed to cut the Fire Service Assessment by a little more than $1.2 million at Tuesday’s meeting. It helps fund the city’s fire departments.

An estimated 17,000 property owners in Panama City will see reductions. The city is using the same rates from 2020. That alone is slashing the assessment by $700,018. However, over 6,000 homeowners will see an additional discount through a homestead exemption. That cuts it by an additional $522,000.

Panama City Mayor Mike Rohan said this is a huge win.

“I am extremely happy about that,” Rohan said. “I wanted more, but we’re moving in the right direction. $1.2 million. That’s nothing to sneeze at. It’s great. It shows everyone on the commission wants something done and everybody wants something lower.”

The reduction in the fire assessment will cause city leaders to make other cuts in the budget. They said having a hiring freeze on certain positions, delaying vehicle purchases, and postponing projects are all options to consider.

“That’s a very significant amount,” Commissioner Josh Street said. “That means our staff has to make more significant cuts to absorb that. So, what you’re seeing is we’re becoming a more fiscally responsible city in everything we’re doing. Over the next year, we’ll be working to do more work on the fire assessment and making it either a fairer one or eliminating it altogether.”

The mayor said he wants the fire assessment gone by next year.

