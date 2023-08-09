South Walton Fire District celebrates 40th birthday

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - South Walton Fire District is celebrating its 40th birthday Wednesday.

They were established in 1983. We’re told they serve all of Walton County, but primarily south Walton.

They say serving that area comes with unique challenges due to the urban sprawl and the short-term rentals.

The Fire Chief says a boom of growth came in the 2000s. The fire marshal has seen that growth during his more than two decades with the department and it doesn’t stop there.

“As a whole, we had two fire stations, 15 people, and now we have 5 fire stations and 130 sworn personnel, and it just continues to grow, said Sammy Sanches,” fire marshal.

Wednesday, they were able to honor their past and look forward to the future.

As the county continues to grow, they’re looking to add a new fire station.

