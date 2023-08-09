South Walton Fire District celebrates 40th birthday

South Walton Fire District is celebrating its 40th birthday today.
By Marisa Gjuraj
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - South Walton Fire District is celebrating its 40th birthday Wednesday.

They were established in 1983. We’re told they serve all of Walton County, but primarily south Walton.

They say serving that area comes with unique challenges due to the urban sprawl and the short-term rentals.

The Fire Chief says a boom of growth came in the 2000s. The fire marshal has seen that growth during his more than two decades with the department and it doesn’t stop there.

“As a whole, we had two fire stations, 15 people, and now we have 5 fire stations and 130 sworn personnel, and it just continues to grow, said Sammy Sanches,” fire marshal.

Wednesday, they were able to honor their past and look forward to the future.

As the county continues to grow, they’re looking to add a new fire station.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watford has been found.
Missing teen found in Panama City
He’s facing charges of fleeing and eluding, aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, no...
Man arrested for hitting patrol car, fleeing
He was last wearing a black and white tie-dye long-sleeve shirt and jeans with black vans.
Missing juvenile in Panama City
The fuel tank reportedly lost about 400 gallons of fuel.
Semi-truck crash ends in fuel spill
A Mega Millions ticket is seen as a person makes a purchase inside a convenience store ahead of...
A Mega Millions ticket sold in Florida wins $1.58 billion jackpot, the third-largest in US history

Latest News

The hot weather continues on the first day of school.
Wednesday Evening Forecast
30a parking
New parking lot at 30A beach access
One local high school's ROTC students got the chance to learn this week from someone with...
Bay High JROTC preps
South Walton Fire District is celebrating its 40th birthday today.
SWFD 40th birthday