Special counsel obtained search warrant for Twitter to turn over info on Trump’s account, docs say

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally, Tuesday Aug. 8, 2023, at Windham High...
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally, Tuesday Aug. 8, 2023, at Windham High School in Windham, N.H. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)(AP)
By The Associated Press and ALANNA DURKIN RICHER
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
(AP) - Special counsel Jack Smith’s team obtained a search warrant in January for records related to former President Donald Trump’s Twitter account, and a judge levied a $350,000 fine on the company for a delay in complying, according to court documents released Wednesday.

The details were included in a decision from the federal appeals court in Washington rejecting Twitter’s claim that a lower court judge was wrong to hold the company in contempt and imposing the sanction.

The filing says Smith obtained a search warrant directing twitter to produce “data and records” related to Trump’s twitter account. The government also got a nondisclosure agreement prohibiting Twitter from disclosing the search warrant. The filing says the court “found probable cause to search the Twitter account for evidence of criminal offenses.”

The former president was indicted on allegations he tried to overturn the 2020 election, despite knowing he lost. (CNN, POOL, WACH, WMUR)

