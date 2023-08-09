Super Saturday at Gulf Coast State College

Gulf Coast State College is hosting its Super Saturday event for Fall 2023 registration on...
Gulf Coast State College is hosting its Super Saturday event for Fall 2023 registration on Saturday, August 12, 2023.(WJHG)
By Dekevion Gause
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 8:33 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If you haven’t registered for fall registration yet at Gulf Coast State College, Super Saturday is the place to be.

On Saturday, August 12 any prospective students interested in attending GCSC and current students ready to register for classes can find everything they need to start the school year off right.

Super Saturday will be held at two locations, GCSC’s Charles Hilton Center for Advanced Technology and Hospitality Management on the Panama City Campus from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. CST and the GCSC Gulf/Franklin Campus in Port St. Joe from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. EST.

The application fee is waived for all new students at this event.

Current and prospective students will receive their student ID, grab a parking decal, and meet with representatives from various GCSC departments who can help answer questions and provide guidance.

Academic program advisors and specialists from Admissions, Advising, Enrollment Services and Financial Aid will be available to provide one-on-one assistance and guide attendees through the enrollment and registration process. Staff from Career Development, Veterans Services, TRiO and Student Accessibility Resources will also be on-hand to answer questions.

Individuals are encouraged to pre-register for this event. For more information visit the website here.

