Wear It Wednesday: Back to School Fashion Trends

Going back to school means it's time to also think about new clothing for a new school year.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On Wednesday Aug. 9, Beverly McLain with Doodlebugs Consignment in Panama City offered tips for back-to-school clothing. Headbands and belts can help make a girl’s outfit more stylish. Comfy shoes, a polo shirt and jeans or khaki pants or shorts are solid options for boys.

Doodlebugs Consignment is located at 617 N. Highway in Panama City. Learn more about their clothing options here.

