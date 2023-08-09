Wear It Wednesday: Back to School Fashion Trends

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On Wednesday Aug. 9, Beverly McLain with Doodlebugs Consignment in Panama City offered tips for back-to-school clothing. Headbands and belts can help make a girl’s outfit more stylish. Comfy shoes, a polo shirt and jeans or khaki pants or shorts are solid options for boys.

