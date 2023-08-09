Wrong way crash causes vehicle to be sandwiched between city bus and big rig

In all, three vehicles were involved, resulting in an SUV becoming partially overturned and...
In all, three vehicles were involved, resulting in an SUV becoming partially overturned and sandwiched between a city bus and a big rig.(KYW via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAVERTOWN, Penn. (CNN) – At least three people were injured during a traffic crash in suburban Philadelphia Wednesday.

Police say a wrong-way driver caused the crash when the vehicle hit a public transit bus, tractor trailer and several cars.

In all, three vehicles were involved, resulting in an SUV becoming partially overturned and sandwiched between a city bus and a big rig.

All of the injured people are expected to be OK.

Investigators believe the wrong-way driver was suffering a medical emergency.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watford has been found.
Missing teen found in Panama City
He’s facing charges of fleeing and eluding, aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, no...
Man arrested for hitting patrol car, fleeing
The fuel tank reportedly lost about 400 gallons of fuel.
Semi-truck crash ends in fuel spill
He was last wearing a black and white tie-dye long-sleeve shirt and jeans with black vans.
Missing juvenile in Panama City
Kelley was arrested on possession charges and booked into the Washington County Jail.
Traffic stop ends in drug arrest in Washington County

Latest News

FILE - A fourth woman who had called police was transported to a hospital with serious...
Shooting in suburban Chicago home kills 4, including the suspected aggressor; 1 wounded
A Mega Millions ticket is seen as a person makes a purchase inside a convenience store ahead of...
A Mega Millions ticket sold in Florida wins $1.58 billion jackpot, the third-largest in US history
President Joe Biden speaks before signing a proclamation designating the Baaj Nwaavjo I'Tah...
Utah man suspected of threatening President Joe Biden shot and killed as FBI served warrant
Jessica Ross and Treveon Isaiah Taylor are plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Southern Regional...
Baby decapitated during birth at Georgia hospital, lawsuit alleges