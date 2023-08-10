14th Judicial Circuit could be dissolved

By Candace Newman
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The state judge covering your county could change if the nominating commission for the 14th Judicial Circuit dissolves that circuit.

The commission wants input as they consider the change.

They elicited feedback using a survey sent to Florida Bar members.

The 14th Judicial Circuit covers Bay, Jackson, Washington, Gulf, Holmes and Calhoun counties.

An example of something similar happening in our area was when the Federal Courthouse was removed in Bay County.

Panama City Beach Defense Attorney, Al Sauline says redrawing the circuits could lead to job loss for some local court workers and could also impact you at the voting polls.

“It’s not easy for somebody who resides in Calhoun County to somehow defeat a candidate who resides in Bay or Jackson, so that creates an issue with the current system that we, they have and somehow redrawing the lines is not going to improve the likelihood of an individual in a smaller county having one of their neighbors and friends as their state attorney, their public defender or their judge. if anything, it might make it less likely to occur,” said Sauline.

The aim of redrawing the circuits would be to save money.

Sauline says it’s been decades since they’ve been re-drawn.

Complicating the matter, Florida’s population continues to grow.

If you want to voice your opinion about the matter, you might contact the Florida Supreme Court, the Florida Bar, your state representative or senator.

The commission will have a telephone discussion with its local members Wednesday, August 16th.

READ MORE ABOUT CIRCUIT CONSOLIDATION STUDY: Supreme Court orders judicial circuit consolidation study – The Florida Bar

