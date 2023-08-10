Arnold Marlins Going Through Youth Movement Heading Into This Football Season

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Our tour of area high school football practice fields now leads us over to Arnold. That is where coach Shawn Campbell is dealing with a bit of youth movement in terms of his roster he says. The coach telling me he has 68 players out in total, with 28 of them freshman. So about a total of 40 players available to be on the varsity level, though it won’t be that many for the Marlins, who will play in the 3S class. They’ll share a district with Lincoln and Rickards, both of whom are expected to be pretty good. Also on the schedule, Mosley, Fort Walton Beach, South Walton and Bay. So a tough time to be turning over a big chunk of the roster and rolling with, what the coach says, is mostly an inexperienced lot.

”We graduated 19 seniors last year and that’s a lot for us.” coach Campbell told me during practice Tuesday. “Right now we currently have five seniors on the roster. And only two of them have actually had playing time in a varsity football game, as a steady starter. So we’re replacing quite a few guys. We’re just a very young football team. Our kids are working hard, the young kids are really stepping up and working to get better each and every day. I’m hoping that throughout the year we can prove those young kids can get out on the field and play for us. But as far as game experience, we’re young.”

Having so many young and inexperienced players, well that makes fall camp more important. But it also slows things down a bit, since patience is key, coach Campbell says.

”Well sometimes you’ve got to slow things down. And make sure everybody understands the beginning part. You know getting from A to B is important, but they’ve got to understand A before they get to B. So when you’re young, sometimes it takes a little bit more time to teach those simple little routine things, the simple little process things, and teaching practice drills. When you’re a freshman or sophomore and you haven’t been on the varsity, knowing the practice drills each and every day takes a little bit of time to learn. So those kinds of things have been a challenge for us. But I’m pleased with the way we’re coming, I’m pleased with the effort. I’m pleased with our attendance for the last couple of weeks since we got started. Particularly this week when we’re in full gear and getting rollin.”

The coach knows the clock is ticking, with just over two weeks before the regular season opener against Bay at Tommy Oliver Stadium on the 25th.

“Yeah I wish it was two weeks later because I think we’ll need that time to get better. But we’ll be ready, we’ll be ready to go. So the focus has got to be more on details, you’ve got to pay attention to small things. You can’t waste a day, that’s what I’ve been telling them. This is a marathon, not a sprint. But we can’t afford to waste days. Number one we’re not good enough. But number two, nobody can afford to waste days. We have enough issues with the heat and the weather and the rain. We’ll miss a day or two here and there and have to go inside to handle practice. So we have to take advantage of every opportunity we have out here on the practice field.”

The Marlins will get a dress rehearsal of sorts on the 18th when they travel up to Bozeman to take part in a jamboree against the Bucks and Vernon.

