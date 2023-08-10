Bay EDA investors meeting highlights new jobs possibly coming to Bay County

Hundreds of new jobs could be coming to Bay County. The Bay Economic Development Alliance held its investors' meeting on Wednesday.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 9:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Bay County Economic Development Alliance held its investors meeting this morning. The meeting took place in the Charles Hilton Center at Gulf Coast State College.

The Sr. External Affairs Manager for FPL Shane Boyett was the keynote speaker.

During the meeting, aviation and the airport were major talking points. These two assets caught the eyes of multiple manufacturing companies to potentially come to the area.

A company with the code name Stamper would potentially bring in 28 hundred jobs alone.

The Bay Co. EDA highlighted FPL for their continual commitment to the community, and sustainable energy.

Officials with the Bay EDA said FPL’s dedication to solar energy is a driving force to bring big companies to the area.

“We see a lot of companies that we talk to these days with goals in sustainability.” said Becca Hardin, The President of The Bay County EDA. “So they are looking for more solar and alternate energy sources and if we can offer that to them it’s definitely a carrot we can offer in our bag of tools or incentivize companies to come here.”

Since the beginning of 2023 FPL has established 16 solar energy centers and accounts for 65% of total solar panels installed in Florida.

For more information on their fight towards sustainable energy visit www.fpl.com

