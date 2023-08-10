Bay High’s Junior ROTC cadets learn from experienced sergeant

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Cadets in Bay High School’s JROTC program had the opportunity to attend a three-day camp and learn from someone with extensive field experience.

Bay’s ROTC program has more than 180 students. As part of the program, the cadets are offered opportunities to get involved in things that promote growth.

One of those things in participating in drill.

Drill gives the cadets a space to form a routine and build skills in order to compete against other drill teams.

Staff Sergeant Nick Koerber is a former member of the United States Air Force Honor Guard drill team. He recently moved to Bay County and reached out to Bay High’s JROTC program with the idea of lending a helping hand.

“We’re doing a drill camp. We’re teaching cadets the beginning stages of exhibition drill. A lot of tricks, lot of different ways to make it better, and how they can start the school year off with some new fundamentals that will help them with their competitions,” Koerber said.

The drill camp was held Monday through Wednesday, leading up to the start of school on Thursday.

Cadets tell News Channel 7 that the things they learn in the JROTC program and this week’s camp help them in their everyday lives.

“We learn how to be confident with our voices, speak up, and things that can help us,” Cadet Elijah said.

“The mistakes that we make, we’re not sitting on them going ‘we messed up, it’s terrible.’ We’re learning from our experiences to better ourselves,” Cadet Dillon said.

