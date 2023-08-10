BCSO school safety initiatives

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay County Sheriff’s Office continues to prioritize safety as we head into the first day of school for Bay County students.

Thursday morning Bay District Schools will be back in session.

Bay County Sheriff’s officials say they are doing everything they can to make sure that kids not only have a great and safe first day but a school year.

“We try to do our best,” Bay County Sheriff’s Office Captain Myron Guilford said. “They are our kids when they come to school until we send them home. So, we want to treat them like our kids and take care of the kids and make sure they get sent home the same way they came to school and make sure they have a safe learning environment.”

The department has several safety plans in place. 18 sworn school resource deputies will patrol the district’s middle and high schools.

The deputies have gone through active assailant training to ensure they are prepared in case the worst happens.

During the training, they familiarize themselves with how to find a problem, neutralize threats, and casualty collection points, set up commands, and how to stop bleeding.

According to BCSO, it is an all-hands-on-deck safety effort, as they are not the only ones trained to take down a threat.

Schools have what is called a guardian, who have gone through extensive training and are ready to protect in case disaster strikes.

“Guardians are school personnel that work in the school that’s been trained by law enforcement according to the state regulation and Florida statute that can work in the schools in and if there is an incident that occurs where there’s an active assailant or something,” Guilford said. “Their job is to respond and help the officers help neutralize the threat that’s going on in the school.”

Not all threats occur on school grounds, some happen on the road.

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office has also initiated “follow the bus routes,” which allows unmarked cars to follow school bus routes to make sure drivers are obeying the rules of the road when students are getting on and off buses and crossing the street.

Officials want to remind the public that when school bus stop signs are out, they are required to stop for children crossing.

