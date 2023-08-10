Missing elderly man from Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man has been missing since Tuesday, and local authorities are asking the public for help.

According to Bay County Sheriff’s Office, 64-year-old Floyd Gladney was last seen around 8 a.m. at his home on Clarence Street in Panama City Beach.

He drove from his residence in a black Nissan Versa. His family said that it’s unusual for him to leave and not tell anyone where he is going, but he has recently had brief periods of confusion.

Deputies say Gladney has been without his medication since Tuesday, which could contribute to the additional confusion.

Anyone with information is asked to call BCSO at 850-747-4700.

