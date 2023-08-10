PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On Thurs. Aug. 10, Lt. Billy Byrd with the Bay County Sheriff’s Office stopped by NewsChannel 7 Today to talk about reminders for motorists as kids go back to school.

This includes to not drive while distracted, to stop when a school bus has its stop sign out and to prepare extra travel time to get to your destination due to more traffic on the roadways.

Lt. Byrd says children should also be in groups when they cross the road, too.

