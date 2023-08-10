Sheriff: 2-year-old dies after accidentally shooting himself

Kentucky authorities say a 2-year-old child is dead after he accidentally shot himself in the abdomen. (Source: WKYT)
By WKYT staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - Authorities in Kentucky say a child has died in an accidental shooting.

According to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office, a 2-year-old boy shot himself in the abdomen Wednesday morning.

Officers were called to the scene and performed first aid on the boy until medical crews arrived.

The 2-year-old was taken to an area hospital but was later pronounced deceased.

Laurel County Sheriff John Root said a preliminary investigation indicated the boy accidentally shot himself with a pistol causing a critical injury.

Authorities did not immediately identify the family involved or how the boy got ahold of the gun.

The sheriff’s office said the situation remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The first driver was pronounced dead, the sedan driver was left in serious condition, and the...
Fatal crash leaves one dead, three seriously injured
Joseph has been located safe and sound.
Juvenile found in Panama City
Woman sentenced to more than 20 years in prison for 2020 DUI crash
Woman sentenced to more than 20 years in prison for 2020 DUI crash
Patrick was arrested on his felony warrants, and charged with driving while his license was...
Wanted Jackson County man caught by K-9 units
A Mega Millions ticket is seen as a person makes a purchase inside a convenience store ahead of...
A Mega Millions ticket sold in Florida wins $1.58 billion jackpot, the third-largest in US history

Latest News

It remains unclear whether the Iranian-Americans’ transfers reflect significant progress in a...
Iran transfers 5 Iranian-American prisoners to house arrest in step toward deal for ultimate release
Mary Todd, 21, is the fourth suspect charged in connection to the Montgomery riverfront brawl.
4th suspect charged in Montgomery riverfront brawl
FILE - Attorney Ben Crump, second from left, walks with Ron Lacks, left, Alfred Lacks Carter,...
Family of Henrietta Lacks files new lawsuit over cells harvested without her consent
Villagran was arrested and held on outstanding warrants from Bay County for extortion, four...
Texas man arrested for extorting teen
FILE - A makeshift memorial stands outside the Tree of Life Synagogue in the aftermath of a...
White supremacist accused of threatening jury, witnesses in trial of Pittsburgh synagogue gunman