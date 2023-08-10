Summery heat returns with little rain around today

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Thursday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar this morning with just a few fair-weather cumulus clouds. We’ll see plenty of sunshine starting off the day.

Plenty of warmth and humidity returns today as well. Temperatures started out in the upper 70s to low 80s with coastal locations starting out with a feels like temperature already in the 90s. Highs today reach the low 90s on the coast to near 97 inland. A Heat Advisory is in effect for today for heat indices up to 105 to 110° throughout the day. Dress comfortably and take breaks from outdoor activities for hydration.

From the National Weather Service in Tallahassee...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sunshine, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

We’ll get a better chance at afternoon storms for Friday. Some storms will return over the weekend as well.

