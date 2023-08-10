Walton County woman wins $1 million on scratch-off

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Walton County woman is a little richer after winning the 500X cash scratch-off game for a million dollars.

On Thursday, 53-year-old Vanessa Tirado-Gutierrez purchased her winning ticket from a general store in DeFuniak Springs.

Tirado-Gutierrez chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.

The $50 scratch-off game features a top prize of $25,000,000, the largest ever offered on a Florida scratch-off game.

The game’s overall odds of winning are 1 in 4.5.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

