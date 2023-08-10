Wednesday Evening Forecast

Here is your back to school forecast
Here is your back to school forecast(WJHG)
By Chris Smith
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 7:27 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a steamy summer night tonight in NWFL w/lows in the 70s/80s. On Thursday for the first day of school we will quickly warm up into the 90s. w/feels like temps 105-110+. Rain chances will be small... 20%. On Friday we will see a better chance of storms (40%) w/highs continuing into the 90s. The weekend ahead looks like typical summer with scattered storms and highs in the 90s.

The tropics remain quiet w/nothing developing in the next 7-10 days.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

