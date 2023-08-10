Wednesday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a steamy summer night tonight in NWFL w/lows in the 70s/80s. On Thursday for the first day of school we will quickly warm up into the 90s. w/feels like temps 105-110+. Rain chances will be small... 20%. On Friday we will see a better chance of storms (40%) w/highs continuing into the 90s. The weekend ahead looks like typical summer with scattered storms and highs in the 90s.

The tropics remain quiet w/nothing developing in the next 7-10 days.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.