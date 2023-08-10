Woman sentenced to more than 20 years in prison for 2020 DUI crash

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -A Bay County Judge has sentenced Courtney Spears to more than 20 years in prison after she crashed into a golf cart and injured 7 people in March of 2020.

According to the Panama City Beach Police Department, the crash happened in the 16400 block of Front Beach Road and Lakeview Circle.

Police at the time of the accident said Spears the driver of a truck failed to yield to the golf cart as it made a left turn onto Front Beach Road from Lakeview Circle.

Those that were on the golf cart were thrown out and injured. Spears was not injured in the crash according to police.

On Thursday, Spears entered an open plea to six counts of DUI with serious bodily harm and one count of Enhanced DUI.

According to the state prosecutor Barbara Beasley, Spears had a BAC of about 0.25 when she pulled her truck into the path of the rental golf cart. That is more than three times over the legal limit according to court officials.

Several of the victims and their families spoke about the incident in court on Thursday. According to the state, several of the victims are still having to undergo medical procedures due to their injuries from the crash.

Beasley asked for the maximum penalty for all six counts, which carries a 5-year sentence for each count.

After hearing witness testimony Judge Shonna Gay sentenced Spears to the maximum penalty. Spears will be serving the five-year sentences consecutively.

