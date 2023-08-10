Youth Gospel Explosion 2023

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The annual Gospel Youth Explosion Youth Revival is back for another year of praise music and dance.

The event will be taking place at Rutherford High School again this year, on Saturday, August 12 at 3 p.m.

It is free and the entire community is welcome to come and support the local youth talent.

The gospel event will also have a back-to-school supply giveaway and door prizes for the largest group in attendance and the group or church with the most youth in attendance.

