Bay County sees uptick in missing people

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Bay County Sheriff’s Office utilizes all possible resources to locate missing persons.

Bay County Sheriff’s Office Inspector Jon Morris says there has been a slight increase in missing people recently.

“We have seen an uptick a little bit here with the elderly, dementia patients and children running away here.”

Currently, the search continues for 84-year-old Stephan Henriques who was last seen in the Lance Street area of Callaway on June 26, 2023. Meanwhile, a new hunt has begun for 64-year-old Floyd Gladney, last seen in Panama City Beach Tuesday.

BCSO officials say locating missing people is a team effort, and if a loved one goes missing you should immediately call 911.

The investigation division will be notified and K-9s will be brought in. Officials encourage people to participate in scent preservation kits, which will make the job of the K-9s much easier. The kit will be the best way for the K-9 to track a scent.

Officials also use connectbaycounty.org, a camera registry system, to zero in on a person’s last known location.

“If a child goes missing in an area, if an adult goes missing in an area, we can quickly send out an email to these people and say hey we’re looking for this camera footage,” Morris said. “We’re not tapping into someone’s live computer feed unless you want us to, and realistically with most homeowners we don’t want to look at your live camera feeds at all times. We just want to be able to have a quick way to say hey we’re looking for footage and if you could just give us back what we’re looking for.”

A project lifesaver bracelet is recommended for family members who might wander, including dementia patients and people who have autism.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.