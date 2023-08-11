Bay District Schools kicks off school year

By Dekevion Gause
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 9:29 PM CDT
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay County schools opened their doors and welcomed students today for the first day of school.

As you can imagine, there was a lot of excitement and a few nerves that propelled bodies down the halls. Teachers were excited to meet their new students. And students were happy to rekindle past friendships.

The new superintendent, Mark McQueen, made a visit to multiple schools.

“Yeah so a couple of things. Number one we are moving forward on our accreditation process already. That’s in motion right now. Simultaneously we will be looking at a new campaign strategy that’s going to be a new design for how we want to focus on providing education opportunities within Bay County.” McQueen said. “Everybody is going to have an opportunity to have input into that campaign strategy that we will be developing. It’s going to be multifaceted, and I think at the end of the day it’s going to set trajectory a new direction for Bay County District Schools.”

The new superintendent says it’s important to work towards a grade, but it’s more important to work on building fundamental skills like reading. His goal is for students to not only excel in the grades ahead but to also excel in life.

