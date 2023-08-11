BCSO: Missing Bay County man found

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Bay County Sheriff’s Office has reported a Panama City Beach man, reportedly missing since Tuesday morning, has returned home.

Deputies said Floyd Gladney, 64, drove from his Clarence Street home in a black Nissan Versa around 8 a.m. Tuesday morning. His family reportedly stated to authorities it was unusual behavior for him to leave and not tell anyone where he is going, although lately he has had brief periods of some confusion.

Thursday afternoon, BCSO officials posted to Facebook Gladney had returned home.

