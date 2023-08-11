Code enforcement and new ordinances aim to make PCB beaches safer

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -After multiple people drowned in the Gulf over the summer, county officials put a new ordinance in place to raise awareness.

The ordinance requires all hotels, motels and single-family homes on the beach to post a double-red flag and signage on their boardwalk.

If double-red flags are flying, the gulf is closed due to hazardous surf conditions.

Officials say the more warnings for visitors, the better.

“If we don’t [warn them], we’re not doing our job. So, making sure that everybody is aware of the dangers, that’s just paramount, because that keeps people coming back to Panama City Beach, and people love our beach,” William Jordan, firefighter/EMT with Bay County Emergency Services said.

Thursday was a lighter day than most at the beaches, but the double-red flag message is still important.

“Today on the beach, school has just started back in so there’s not as big of a crowd as we’ve been seeing all summer. Not too many people out there, but our flags are deployed out there by our beach vendors. That’s a really good thing to see, we’re able to get the flags up in a timely manner. Most people are staying out of the water, so definitely a big help with those flags, for sure,” Jordan said.

Getting in the Gulf during double-red flags could land you a hefty fine, up to $500.

Officials tell us that its a joint community effort to keep visitors informed.

“It’s the work of every beach vendor down here, every emergency management, every beach and surf person, every fire department, police department, the beach police department, everybody,” District 5 Bay County Commissioner Clair Pease said.

Bay County Fire and Rescue says that following the safety regulations is imperative for the well-being of everyone involved.

“That’s it, just pay attention to the flags. We’re out here to help you, but you put us all in jeopardy when you decide to get in the water,” Sergeant Mike Morris of the Bay County Sheriff’s Office said.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.