Cody Johnson set to headline Gulf Coast Jam

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Gulf Coast Jam officials have announced their third headliner for the 2024 festival on Friday, Cody Johnson.

Johnson will be the one taking the stage front and center for the event on Saturday night.

“He is probably one of the most requested acts that we have, He kind of is young, cool, hip, and country. Cody Johnson is on fire. He played the ACMs and the CMAs and just dominated. He went to the CMA awards and dominated there. We are just really excited about having Cody come to play a show,” Rendy Lovelady, Gulf Coast Jam Executive Producer said.

Johnson is joining Jelly Roll who will be headlining on Friday and Morgan Wallen who will be the main event for the Sunday night show.

Lovelady tells NewsChannel 7 that the four-day event is almost sold out. If you are interested in purchasing tickets click here.

Gulf Coast Jam will be announcing the Thursday night headliner in the near future.

