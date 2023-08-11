Dolphins Working Towards 2023 Season

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Mosley Dolphins, looking to bounce back from what was, for the most part, a disappointing 2022 season. The ‘fins just 5-5 last year, missed the playoffs. That coming on the heels of an 11-2 mark the year before.

Mosley into a fourth season under the guidance of Tommy Joe Whiddon. The numbers each year have increased, the coach telling us he has over a hundred kids working out. That enough to field three teams, freshman, JV and varsity. He says some 50-plus will play on the varsity level.

“Yeah the program’s got really healthy numbers right now. We’ve got three football teams. We’re over 140 kids in the program right now, which is really good. Something that we’re really excited about. Space is definitely, it’s tight back there in the locker room. Those are really good problems to have. And just really excited about all the kids playing football right now.”

Whiddon also spoke on how things have gone through the first two weeks of fall camp.

“It’s been going really good. Guys have been working really hard, we’ve had some good competition on both sides of the ball, offense vs. defense. We’ve had some good position battles going on out there. So it’s been a really good camp so far, and just trying to get better every single day. You know part of our mindset going into this season is being a tough, physical football team. I feel like the guys have responded to that really well. And we just challenge them to play that style of football every time we come out here and practice.”

For the Dolphins, a big reason to expect improvement over that .500 record of a year ago, the offense will be led by junior Sam Freitas who had a breakout sophomore season at quarterback. Over two-thousand yards passing with 22 touchdowns, completed more than 61 percent of his throws.

“You know Sammy’s done a great job with it this off season. You know we all have big expectations for him, he has high expectations for himself as well. But we’re just taking it one day at a time, just trying to get better every single day. But Sammy, he’s looked really good this camp.”

So talent and experience coming back under center. The rest of the offense though, losing key players like Pittman, Paul and Chima.

“Well truth be told we don’t have a lot of seniors, we have one senior on our entire offense. So again we’re pretty young offensively. But again I think those guys are talented. So it’s exciting about the future of Mosley football offensively. But again like I said we just need a lot of seasoning with this group. And just looking forward to watching these guys grow over the course of this season.”

Mosley plays Lincoln next week in their Kickoff Classic, then opens the regular season at home against Rutherford.

