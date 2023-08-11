Friday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Scattered storms approach the northeastern panhandle this evening but taper off as we head into our overnight hours leaving the low temperatures to be near 80 degrees. An excessive heat warning remains in place for tomorrow as high temperatures creep towards 100 degrees inland and sit in the mid 90′s along the coast. However, the air will be feeling much warmer, close to 115 degrees. The chance for rain remains limited through the weekend and returns with a 50% chance of showers as more summer-like activity returns on Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.