Hotter temperatures on the way

It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar with just a few fair-weather clouds and a couple spotty showers trying to develop out of the Gulf. Southeastern Bay and Gulf County may see the stray shower on the coast for the morning commute. Otherwise, it’ll be a mainly to mostly sunny start across the rest of the Panhandle. We’ll have another shot at a storm later in the day today.

It’s a steamy start. Temperatures are in the low 80s on the coast to upper 70s inland with a heat index already in the 90s for most on the coast to 80s inland. An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for today, lasting into the early evening.

From the National Weather Service in Tallahassee...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sunshine, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside.

Storms will pop up inland this afternoon, they’ll be fairly stray in nature at first. A cold front is moving into the Southeast today and that will develop a bigger batch of storms over MS and AL to our north. Later in the day those storms will rush south off the front and into our skies. Rain chances become likely after 4pm until sunset.

We’ll get a similar forecast for the weekend as the heat remains unrelenting. In fact, highs temperatures may get even hotter. Coastal highs push up to about 94 or 95° and inland highs may get as warm as 99 to 100°. Heat indices will easily reach 105 to 115 for a majority of the day. Yet we’ll have a shot at a hit or miss storm to cool things off in the afternoons.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly to partly sunny skies with storm chances rising later in the day. Highs reach the low 90s on the coast to upper 90s inland with a heat index of 108 to 115. We’ll keep the heat going into the upcoming weekend with a chance for a hit or miss afternoon storm on Saturday and Sunday.

