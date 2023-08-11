Meteor Streaks Across NWFL

A meteor was seen streaking across the evening sky.
By Chris Smith
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 9:20 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Several viewers sent in pictures and the below video of a meteor streaking across the evening sky here in NWFL. This meteor is likely part of the upcoming Perseid Meteor Shower which peaks this weekend. Viewing conditions should be pretty good as we moonlight will be limited. Under ideal conditions as many as 90-100 meteors may occur according to the website EarthSky.

