New Man at the Helm for North Bay Haven Baseball

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Buc’s have hired Bobby Hughes to guide the team. Coach Hughes is a Marianna native and Marianna High School alum. He played at Chipola and Alabama-Montgomery. He spent 16 years coaching in Alabama, won two 1A state titles up there.

Then came back to Marianna in 2015, spent six seasons there before spending a year at Graceville and last season at Wewahitchka.

“Well I’m looking forward to it. It will be a great opportunity for me to come over here and teach a lot of fundamentals to our guys and get them ready for this upcoming season. I know we’ve got a lot of good athletes at this school and we’re going to test them and work them hard this off season and get them ready. I’m looking forward to it”, Hughes said.

Hughes on board at North Bay Haven already as a teacher and assistant football coach, so he’s familiar with the landscape and the players to some degree and he’s ready, he says, to take the program to another level.

“Well I just knew this program, it’s been pretty good in the past few years. And I’ve always followed the Panhandle I and all the teams. And I just think this school is close to being really, really good. There’s just right there in the middle and they just need to take that next step. And I think that’s something I can do to get us to that next step.”

