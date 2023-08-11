North Bay Haven Hoping a Strong Fall Camp Leads to a Strong Season

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Over in Lynn Haven, the North Bay Haven Buccaneers are hoping a strong fall camp will lead to a strong season start. That program now under the guidance of Matt Knauss, who takes over for John Pate who was let go during spring ball.

Knauss with head coaching experience at schools in the Daytona and Jacksonville area. He was on the staff at North Bay Haven last year, so he’s familiar with the players, and they with him.

The team working through a second week of fall camp and so far, the coach seems pleased with how things are going.

“I think it’s good. I think we’ve been taking some strides in the right direction. I mean we’re nowhere near where we need to be, but we’re definitely taking strides in the right direction. Getting our tempo down, getting our focus down. You know offensively, defensively we’re flying to the football with eleven men. And that’s we want to see, that’s all we can ask for”, Knauss said.

As for the numbers overall, and how many older players vs. younger players the coach has to work with, well here’s what he says about that.

“We’re very underclassmen heavy. We’ve got four seniors right now. A lot of quality but not quantity in that group. We’ve got a really big junior class. Freshman class we’re a little light, a little inexperienced but we’re getting there. And our sophomore class is pretty good as well. Got good numbers, got some guys coming out that are athletes in other sports that we’re trying to make into football players.”

Matt dealing with a team made up mostly of underclassmen, just a handful of seniors on the roster. So a lot of inexperienced players on board, but the coach sees a silver lining in that.

“You know I feel with what we do, in our system it’s sometimes a good thing. We’re not having to break any bad habits or make then unlearn that they learned, that we’re gonna try and teach. And they’re gonna struggle. It’s a good and a bad thing but I think in the long run it will be good for us. It’s complex what we’re doing but they’re attitudes are great and they’re accepting the coaching. And that’s really all we can ask for. We’re never gonna yell at a kid for dropping a ball or missing an assignment, you know forgetting what they’re doing when we’re just coming out here and teaching them something new. So as long as they have good attitudes and willing to learn we’re good with it.”

The Buc’s will take on Port St. Joe next Friday in their preseason classic, a good test there indeed. Then they’ll open the regular season at home against Franklin on the 25th.

