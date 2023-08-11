Number 3 District in the State Welcomes Kids Back to School

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Walton County Students went back to school today. This morning students loaded buses with excitement for the first day of school. Teachers were equally as excited to welcome them back.

You could feel the joy and nervousness from them both. But Whether it’s your first day in the classroom or you’ve been in administration for 30-plus years, each school year brings something new.

Six years ago, Walton County was ranked 35th in the state. This year they enter the year ranked 3rd. While officials with the school district are happy with the consistent rise to the top, they say they are still pursuing first place by maintaining their standards.

“Everyone understands where we are going. Everybody understands the expectations. Everyone understands their daily contributions to the goal.” said The Superintendent of Walton County School District A. Russell Hughes. “The goal is to be number one. The goal is to leave no child behind. And that standard is an expectation. We don’t take excuses. So everybody, every day understands the cadence, where we are going, what they are doing, and their daily contributions.”

The superintendent believes if you don’t have a standard, you will bow down to not having any standards. Their expectation is to do better every year by finding the balance of loving the kids while continuing to educate them.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.