Oprah Winfrey, part-time Maui resident, visits wildfire evacuees at shelter

Oprah Winfrey, a part-time Maui resident, visited evacuees Thursday at the War Memorial...
Oprah Winfrey, a part-time Maui resident, visited evacuees Thursday at the War Memorial Gymnasium in Maui.(Talk Story Nui)
By Kiana Kalahele, KHNL and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAILUKU, Hawaii (KHNL/Gray News) - Oprah Winfrey, a part-time Maui resident, visited evacuees on Thursday.

The media mogul was seen meeting volunteers and talking with residents who have been evacuated from their homes.

Thousands of Maui residents have congregated at the War Memorial Gymnasium after the island’s devastating wildfires.

Currently, 55 people have been confirmed killed and dozens injured. However, those numbers are expected to rise as rescue crews continue to make their way through the burn areas.

Aerial footage taken during a flyover Thursday showed the widespread devastation caused by the deadly wildfires in Hawaii’s historic town of Lahaina.

The gym has been turned into a shelter and it’s also being used as a donation drop-off location for victims.

According to the group Kakoo-Haleakala, Winfrey offered to buy supplies for the shelter that included cots, blankets and toiletries.

The former talk show host is one of Maui’s biggest private landholders, owning more than a thousand acres in Kula and Hana.

More than 100 National Guard members have been deployed to the island, and more than a dozen helicopters have been doing water drops or search and rescue missions.

At least 271 structures were confirmed damaged or destroyed by flames.

Maui officials have shared information on how to help residents affected by the wildfires.

Copyright 2023 KHNL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman sentenced to more than 20 years in prison for 2020 DUI crash
Woman sentenced to more than 20 years in prison for 2020 DUI crash
The first driver was pronounced dead, the sedan driver was left in serious condition, and the...
Fatal crash leaves one dead, three seriously injured
Anyone with information is asked to call BCSO at 850-747-4700.
Missing elderly man from Panama City Beach
Joseph has been located safe and sound.
Juvenile found in Panama City
Patrick was arrested on his felony warrants, and charged with driving while his license was...
Wanted Jackson County man caught by K-9 units

Latest News

Oxygen masks dropped down on an American Airlines flight Thursday after the cabin...
‘Your mind wanders’: Flyer recalls frightening moments after plane drops 15K feet in minutes
FILE — O'Shae Sibley's father Jake Kelly, left, mother Onetha Sibley, center, and stepmother...
Lawyer says suspect, charged with hate crime, may argue self-defense in dancer’s death
Officials give an update on the deadly wildfires in Hawaii.
LIVE: Officials give update on Hawaii wildfires
Senior-Level Bay County Emergency Services employees on paid leave.
Senior-Level Bay County Emergency Services employees on paid leave