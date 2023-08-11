Peanut Field Day in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Jackson County is the largest peanut producer in the state. On Thursday, the University of Florida held its Peanut Field Day.

This teaches farmers new methods and techniques for their crops.

It is a peanut party in Jackson County at the Marianna North Florida Research and Education Center

“Our goal is to try to help farmers be profitable,” said Barry Tillman, a professor at the university.

They help them by talking with growers about peanut breeding, disease resistance, nutrition, fertilizers, and many more. All things to help them grow the cream of the crop peanuts.

“Looking at the varieties they plant how they grow them what management practices they use all those things factor into that and variety is a big deal choice what they grow,” said Tillman.

There were dozens of farmers who were out in the fields Thursday learning the latest tricks.

“Farmers are always looking for better varieties looking for new techniques testing for new fungicides and herbicides to make sure they know how to use them well,” said Tillman. “So that’s our function as a university is to provide unbiased data to them on those on their farm for better profitability.”

Ken Barton, a peanut farmer in Holmes County.

“We farmers are looking forward to planting some of these new varieties on our farms and hopefully reduce the pesticide sprays and to look forward to higher yield,” said Ken Barton.

Barton says Florida has around 180 thousand acres of peanuts grown in the state and 40 thousand of those are right here in Jackson County.

Farmers say peanuts are important to this community because they are a huge economic driver.

“The economic impact to the state is around 400 million dollars so it’s a tremendous amount of economic impact to the counties to the small areas and the communities,” said Barton.

Turning the peanuts into profits for the farmers and the county.

