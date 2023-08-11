Senior-Level Bay County Emergency Services employees on paid leave.

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -NewsChannel 7 is told three employees from Bay County Emergency Services are on paid administrative leave.

Bay County officials have provided the following statement:

“Three senior-level Bay County Emergency Services employees have been placed on paid administrative leave during a Human Resources investigation into allegations of workplace misconduct.

Bay County Fire Services Division Chief Gabe Moschella is currently serving as acting chief of Emergency Services until the investigation, being conducted by independent outside counsel, is completed.

The employees currently on leave include Chief of Emergency Services Brad Monroe, Deputy Chief of Emergency Services David Morrison, and Administrative Section Chief Brooke Powell.”

Bay County officials say they will not be doing an on-camera interview and this is all the information they will be releasing at this time.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.

