South Walton Working To Improve On 6-5 Record From 2022

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The South Walton football team is now into a second week of fall camp, working towards the start of the 2023 season. Head Coach Phil Tisa working to get this year’s version of Seahawks football on track with the program coming off a 6-5 season that ended with a playoff loss to FSU. The offense to be led by senior quarterback Carson Hawk who put up some pretty good numbers last year. So perhaps that side of the ball will lead the way come the fall.

“It’s early, they’ve done some good things in our competition period.” coach Tisa told us. “A lot of install, so I mean we see some things that look sharp. And then you see some things that you can tell have just been put in.”

The South Walton program hit a high water mark back in 2022. That team led by the likes of quarterback Kemper Hodges, and receivers Cade Roberts and Pearce Spurlin leading the way to a 10-3 mark. The last season, a 6-5 record, nothing to be embarrassed about. Certainly though the Seahawks would like to repeat the success of that 2021 season.

“We lost some pretty big pieces to the puzzle, you know played without three D1 athletes last year.” Tisa says “So that was kind of, a little bit of a rebuild. And getting some new people. Got some people now that had a year of growth. And just being consistent. You know getting back to being consistent in what we do offensively. You know we were much improved last year defensively but then in three of those losses that you see, they were blowouts, where we just didn’t show up. So that’s where we’re talking about consistency, getting consistent play every game.”

This August, coach Tisa says he’s working with 45 players on the varsity level as they prepare to compete in the 2S class this fall. South Walton will play at John Paul II in their preseason classic on August 18th and then start the regular season at Baker August 25th.

