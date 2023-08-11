Sugar Buzzed Bakery is all the buzz in St. Andrews

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s another sweltering day in St. Andrews. Luckily, you can find complimentary air conditioning in most of the area’s businesses. However, one bakery is topping it off with some frozen favorites.

Kimberly Ross is making one of her unique floats. It includes multiple flavors of ice cream and a secret red soda. She calls it the “Superman Supreme.” However, as good as ice cream sounds during a Florida summer, cupcakes are all the buzz at her shop named Sugar Buzzed Bakery.

“This one is butterbeer. It’s butterscotch. It’s based off the Harry Potter movie,” said Ross as she holds up the Butterbeer cupcake.

It takes a bit of baking wizardry to make them this good. She decided to open up shop back in 2021 after her previous co-workers got a little too high on her sweet treats.

“They absolutely loved the stuff and they kept telling me I was trying to get them sugar buzzed. So that’s how the name came about.”

She bakes up dozens of flavors, even one the king would sing about.

“The Elvis which is a banana cupcake and it’s got buttercream icing and peanut butter and chocolate gnash drizzle on top.”

Kimberly also makes chocolate, red velvet and lime coconut. One of her top sellers is lemon blueberry.

“It’s got some lemonade so It’s a little bit tangy just like a lemonade would be, and then topped with a blueberry.”

What’s a dessert place without cheesecake? Well, she puts hers in a cone.

“We do the cheesecake cones which are a signature of ours.”

If you have tried Kimberly’s creations, you’d think this sweet perfection took decades to master.

“No. I’ve been in retail for over 30 years. The baking is just something that I started and fell in love with.”

That turned into a passion. Baking up the idea to one day open up a business. For her, St. Andrews had to be the place.

“I always said if I open up a bakery I wanted it to be down here, just because of the ambiance and all of the people around here. And I got my wish when this became available.”

So, you can have your cake and eat it too. Making life a lot sweeter when you’re doing what you love.

