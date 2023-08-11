Thursday Evening Forecast

By Chris Smith
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 7:20 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a warm and humid night tonight w/more 80s for lows and some 70s inland under mostly clear skies. On Friday expect more of the same w/highs in the 90s and feels like temps 105-110+. As a ridge of high pressure loosens its grip we will see a better chance of storms over NWFL by the afternoon. Rain chances will be 50% and more likely inland and less likely at the coast. There is also a marginal (5%) chance of severe weather with damaging wind the primary threat. The weekend looks like a typical summer pattern w/highs in the 90s and lows near 80 and spotty storms each day.

The tropics continue to be quiet and are forecast to stay that way for the next week to 10 days.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

