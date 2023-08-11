Today’s Tunes Featuring Holmes County Band ‘Gunsel’

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The band ‘Gunsel’ performed on NewsChannel 7 Today on Friday Aug. 11. They will be performing on Sat. Oct. 7 at the Bonifay Rodeo at 5:30 p.m. To buy tickets, go here.

Gunsel consists of Chad Hemanes on the guitar/vocals, William Steverson on the drums/vocals, Travis Powell on bass and Dakota Ward on guitar.

The band has a single called Chattahoochee, which is available on Amazon Music and Spotify. They are also working on their first album.

You can connect with Gunsel on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

