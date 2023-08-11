Today’s Tunes Featuring Holmes County Band ‘Gunsel’

The band is based in Holmes County.
The band is based in Holmes County.
By Mel Zosh
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The band ‘Gunsel’ performed on NewsChannel 7 Today on Friday Aug. 11. They will be performing on Sat. Oct. 7 at the Bonifay Rodeo at 5:30 p.m. To buy tickets, go here.

Gunsel consists of Chad Hemanes on the guitar/vocals, William Steverson on the drums/vocals, Travis Powell on bass and Dakota Ward on guitar.

The band has a single called Chattahoochee, which is available on Amazon Music and Spotify. They are also working on their first album.

You can connect with Gunsel on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman sentenced to more than 20 years in prison for 2020 DUI crash
Woman sentenced to more than 20 years in prison for 2020 DUI crash
The first driver was pronounced dead, the sedan driver was left in serious condition, and the...
Fatal crash leaves one dead, three seriously injured
Anyone with information is asked to call BCSO at 850-747-4700.
Missing elderly man from Panama City Beach
Joseph has been located safe and sound.
Juvenile found in Panama City
Patrick was arrested on his felony warrants, and charged with driving while his license was...
Wanted Jackson County man caught by K-9 units

Latest News

Discover Northwest Florida: Arrow Pest Service - Ants
Discover Northwest Florida: Arrow Pest Service - Grass
Discover Northwest Florida: Arrow Pest Service - Termites
Discover Northwest Florida: Beach Beach - Community